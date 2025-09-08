Russia’s Andreeva remains 5th in new WTA Top-10 Rankings

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian teen Mirra Andreeva remained in 5th place in the new WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Rankings list published on Monday.

Playing last week at the 2025 US Open as a neutral athlete, Andreeva advanced to Round 3 of the tournament in New York, where she was knocked out by American Jessica Pegula.

Andreeva, 18, is a three-time WTA champion. She is Russia's top-ranked female player. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals.

In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Russia’s Diana Shnaider.

This week’s WTA Top-10 is as follows: 1st Aryna Sabalenka (a Belarusian player competing under a neutral status; 11,225 points); 2nd Iga Swiatek (Poland; 7,933); 3rd Coco Gauff (the United States; 7,874); 4th Amanda Anisimova (the United States; 5,159 points); 5th Mirra Andreeva (a Russian player competing under a neutral status; 4,793); 6th Madison Keys (the United States; 4,579); 7th Jessica Pegula (the United States; 4,383); 8th Jasmine Paolini (Italy; 4,006); 9th Qinwen Zheng (China; 4,003) and 10th Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan; 3,833).

The 2025 US Open was played on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 24 and September 7.

The tournament awarded $90 million in prize money. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus were the champions in men’s and women’s singles respectively, each taking home $5 million in prize money.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.