Russians Rublev, Alexandrova bag $400,000 each after 4th round exits at US Open

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis players Andrey Rublev and Yekaterina Alexandrova both earned $400,000 in prize money for their efforts at last month’s 2025 US Open.

As all Russians, they played under a neutral status at this season’s final Grand Slam series tournament in the United States. They were each knocked out in the fourth round, with Rublev yielding to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime (5-7;3-6;4-6) and Alexandrova also falling in straight sets to World No. 2 Iga Swiatek from Poland.

Russia’s top female racquet Mirra Andreeva raked in $237,000 in prize money after falling to American Taylor Townsend in the third round of the tournament and her fellow Russian Anna Kalinskaya bagged the same amount also failing to clear that round.

Rublev, 27, is currently ranked 15th in the ATP Rankings list. He has won 17 career ATP singles tournament titles and four more in men’s doubles. Rublev has never made it past the quarterfinals in any Grand Slam. The Russian tennis player took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

Alexandrova, 30, is the 12th-ranked player in the world. She has five career WTA tournament titles. Her best career runs in Grand Slams were at Wimbledon in 2023 and 2025, when she reached the fourth round, as well as a quarterfinals berth at the 2025 French Open. She also captured the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.

The 2025 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 24 and September 7. The tournament will award $90 million in prize money. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus are the reigning champions in men’s and women’s singles respectively.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.