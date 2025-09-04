Russia, North Korea agree to organize joint Games — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry has reached an agreement with its counterparts from North Korea on the staging of Russian-Korean Games, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said on Thursday.

"We have reached an agreement with North Korea and the organization of the Russian-Korean Games is currently under discussion. We are open to this and will not alter anything," Degtyarev said, speaking at the ‘Sports Diplomacy: New Challenges and Opportunities’ session held within the framework of the 2025 Eastern Economic Forum.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks.

The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.