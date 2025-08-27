US awaits leaders from 48 countries at World Cup

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. The US government anticipates that almost 50 world leaders will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Andrew Giuliani, head of the administration’s working group on World Cup preparations, said in response to a question from TASS.

"Yes, we will have 48 [teams] come here, so I expect the world leaders of those 48 countries to come maybe to their opening games," he said. "There is a lot that will happen over the next 189 days from a geopolitical standpoint that will probably affect some of that," Giuliani admitted.