Russia’s Shnaider concludes her run at US Open after losing in first round

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. Germany's Laura Siegemund secured a victory over Russia's Diana Shnaider in the first round of the 2025 US Open in New York.

The match concluded with a score of 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-3 in favor of unseeded Siegemund. Shnaider entered the tournament as the 20th seed.

Shnaider, 21, is ranked 17th in the WTA standings. She has claimed five WTA titles and reached the fourth round of the 2024 US Open, marking her best Grand Slam performance to date.

Siegemund, aged 37 and currently ranked 52nd, will face the winner of the match between Russia's Anastasia Zakharova and Armenia's Elina Avanesyan in the second round.