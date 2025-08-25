{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kalinskaya advances to the second round of the US Open

In the second round, the Russian player will face Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. Russian player Anna Kalinskaya defeated American player Clervie Ngounoue in the first round of the US Open, which is taking place in New York.

The match ended 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 in favor of Kalinskaya, who is seeded 29th at the tournament. Ngounoue received a wildcard entry from the organizers. In the second round, the Russian will face Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, who is unseeded.

Kalinskaya, 26, currently holds the 29th spot in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. She has yet to claim a title at a WTA tournament. Her best Grand Slam result came in 2024, when she reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Ngounoue, 19, is ranked 178th in the world. This was her second Grand Slam main draw appearance - in 2023 she lost in the first round of the US Open.

Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova begins 2025 US Open with win over Ukrainian Yastremska
Pavlyuchenkova, 34, is the world’s 45th-ranked player, according to the WTA
Read more
No specifics as of yet regarding Ukraine's security guarantees, says US President Trump
The US leader still pointed out that Europe is going to give Kiev "significant security guarantees"
Read more
Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova begins 2025 US Open with win over Ukrainian Yastremska
Pavlyuchenkova, 34, is the world’s 45th-ranked player, according to the WTA
Read more
Zelensky, Kellogg to talk preps for possible meeting with Putin
By the end of the week, talks are expected with US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff
Read more
Gaza’s educations system on brink of collapse, with 97% of schools damaged — UN
"Recent UNOSAT satellite imagery shows that more than 9 out of 10 schools - including UNRWA’s - will either need full reconstruction or major work to be functional again," the agency said
Read more
American specialists studying experience of combat uses of drones — Trump
The US President stressed that the conflict in Ukraine is a whole new form of fighting
Read more
IMF upgrades Russian GDP growth outlook for 2024 to 3.6%, downgrades 2025 forecast to 1.3%
The outlook for 2024 was upgraded by 0.4 percentage points compared with the Fund’s previous forecast
Read more
Ukrainian troops roll back after failed counterattacks — Kharkov regional official
It’s certainly absurd to say that the Ukrainian armed forces are counterattacking and securing some victories, Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Rostec CEO confirms Russia’s plans to increase production of Tu-214 jets by 2028-2029
The Kazan Aviation Plant has become a super-modern enterprise over the past three years, Sergey Chemezov said
Read more
Average rate of 3-year deposits with top banks down to single-digit figure — marketplace
The average rate of the deposits for the term from three months to two years inclusive with the largest banks vary from 11.12% to 15.83% per annum
Read more
Polish president's veto on aid to Ukrainian refugees also nixes Starlink funding for Kiev
According to Poland’s Ministry of Digital Affairs, between 2022 and the end of 2024, Polish authorities spent $83.5 million on 24,500 Starlink satellite terminals for Ukraine, including purchase and subscription fees
Read more
Woody Allen put on Ukraine’s undesirable persons database
The filmmaker was included into the database for "publicly supporting Russia’s aggression"
Read more
Peseshkian calls 3+3 format effective mechanism for resolving South Caucasus problems
The initiative of the six-party format of cooperation on the South Caucasus was put forward by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the end of 2020
Read more
US keen to reduce nuclear weapons alongside Russia, China — Trump
The US leader said that Washington "would like to denuclearize"
Read more
Venezuela, Russia expand mutually advantageous economic cooperation — Maduro
According to Nicolas Maduro, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the implementation of joint investment projects in a phone conversation with Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez
Read more
Ukrainian forces carry out 21 strikes on DPR territory over past 24 hours
The majority of the strikes targeted the Gorlovka direction
Read more
Germany took note of Hungary and Slovakia’s reaction to Kiev’s strikes on Druzhba pipeline
Last week, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out several strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure on Russian territory
Read more
Putin briefs Iranian president on outcome of Russia-US summit in Alaska
Masoud Pezeshkian welcomed diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict
Read more
US expert posits Trump would seek alliance with Russia regardless of Ukraine outcome
Steve Gill also believes that Donald Trump could "wash his hands of what he says 'was Biden’s war anyway' and leave Ukraine and the European leaders to their own devices"
Read more
Maximal interest rate on ruble deposits down to 15.85% in mid-August
The rate was at the level of 15.96% in early August and 16.44% at the end of the last month
Read more
Brazil to continue cooperation with Russia — lawmaker
The country will continue looking for new opportunities to redirect its exports after imposition of tariffs by the US, Otoni noted, adding that the Brazilian president is already making international trips for this purpose and opens new markers
Read more
Bitcoin falls below $110,000, first time since July 9, 2025
By 11:58 p.m., the decline had accelerated, with the cryptocurrency trading at $109,839
Read more
Press review: Ukraine tries to derail peace talks as Trump okays missile supply to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 25th
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician sees Zelensky leading Europe up into the slaughter
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the United States has turned Ukraine into an American colony that Europe will have to defend with a resource deal
Read more
Over 1,000 rebel groups operating in Africa — Nigerian diplomat
Former Minister of External Affairs and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ibrahim Gambari called on African countries to strengthen their defense capacities, develop advanced technologies and build a security architecture
Read more
Moscow working to build on progress made at Alaska summit, says Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that everyone should be focusing on that at the moment
Read more
Trump says spoke with Putin after August 18 phone call
The US leader voiced confidence that the Ukrainian conflict can be resolved, but admitted that "it's tough"
Read more
Islamic states condemn Israel's rejection of peace initiatives on Gaza Strip
"It holds Israel completely responsible for the ongoing war and the deliberate disregard of appeasement initiatives," a statement issued after an extraordinary meeting of the OIC foreign ministers said
Read more
Putin, Trump want peace in Ukraine, but actions of EU politicians show opposite — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also said that Russia had offered a diplomatic peaceful settlement several times
Read more
Zelensky should seek consensus for meeting with Putin — Chinese newspaper
Vladimir Zelensky should be reminded that before Moscow and Kiev can reach any agreement on the core issues, no meeting between him and Putin is likely to produce any desirable result," the newspaper noted
Read more
Ukrainian special services use embassies to transfer weapons to Africa — association
Alexander Ivanov emphasized that Ukraine was seeking to create new zones of instability and exert pressure on African countries that had declared their independence from the West
Read more
German cabinet fails to agree on draft law on military service — newspaper
Die Welt reported that Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul wants clarification on how many people are to be recruited into the army per year
Read more
Trump believes Gaza conflict to be resolved in two to three weeks
According to the US leader, that's been a hotbed forever
Read more
EU, US expect Putin-Zelensky meeting to take place soon
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that an effort would be made to establish bilateral contact between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine
Read more
Polish president blocks bill on extending aid to Ukrainian refugees
Karol Nawrocki explained that the legislation failed to include restrictions on child allowances, arguing that such benefits should only be paid to Ukrainians who are officially employed
Read more
North Korean beer faces stale reception in crowded Russian market — expert
Oleg Nikolaev stressed that Russian supermarkets carry more beers than many liquor stores in the EU and even excises on beer from unfriendly countries did not change the situation with filling the shelves
Read more
Putin meets with nuclear scientists, industry workers in Nizhny Novgorod Region
The meeting took place at the downtown House of Scientists
Read more
Ukraine doesn’t deserve being in EU as it undermines its energy security — Orban's office
Gergely Gulyas voiced a demand to stop striking the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline
Read more
Russian private space company SR Space recognized bankrupt — court
SR Space is going to appeal against the judgment, CEO of SR Space Oleg Mansurov said
Read more
Sanya airport resumed operations — air traffic controllers
About 600 Russians could not depart from Sanya over the last day, the Russian Consulate General in Guangzhou said
Read more
Organizers of Bosphorus swim saddened by disappearance of Russian athlete
The Turkish Olympic Committee stated that it was working in full cooperation with the coast guard and security services to clarify the circumstances of the incident
Read more
Netherlands' political instability diminishes EU clout — Dutch experts
Catherine de Vries noted that the lack of party affiliation of Acting Prime Minister Dick Schoof deprives him of the opportunity to participate in many behind-the-scenes negotiations in the EU
Read more
Kiev’s envoy refused to talk to US vice president after Trump-Zelensky blow-up — newspaper
The paper notes that after the Oval Office incident, JD Vance’s team apparently wanted to contact potential Ukrainian presidential candidates
Read more
Neo-Nazi activist warns Zelensky over deal to cede Donbass region
According to the newspaper, these views gained popularity with the younger generation of Ukrainian servicemen and civilians
Read more
Russia plans to hire Indian nationals in machinery, electronics sectors
"There is manpower requirement in Russia and India has a skilled manpower," Ambassador of India to Russia Vinay Kumar said
Read more
Almost 80% of Ukrainians do not trust the country’s parliament, poll reveals
According to the survey, the majority of respondents did not trust the government headed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko
Read more
Kharkov regional official says he hopes for liberation of entire region by Russian forces
"The most important thing for us is indeed our Kharkov land - many people are waiting for Russia there," Vitaly Ganchev stressed
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 jet lands in Turkey for Technofest
Techno festival will be held in Istanbul on September 17 through 22
Read more
Russian stocks down as main trading session opens
By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had narrowed losses to 0.38% as it traded at 2,885.69 points while the RTS was down by 0.38% at 1,125.77 points
Read more
Kiev needs guarantees ‘roughly corresponding’ to NATO membership — German foreign minister
Johann Wadephul said that the list of states that will provide security guarantees to Ukraine should be expanded beyond Europe, primarily at the expense of the United States
Read more
Putin's visit to Alaska shows his commitment to settlement in Ukraine — Trump
The US president assumed that it was "not easy" for Vladimir Putin to go to Alaska
Read more
Expert calls Russian Navy latest frigate 'sea terminator' frightening US military
The Project 22350 frigate is a modular launcher platform that can address the tasks of detecting and destroying priority targets in the coastal area and elements of carrier strike groups, including aircraft cruisers, Alexander Stepanov explained
Read more
Trump promises to improve relations between US, North Korea
He also expressed confidence that he would be able to assist in ensuring, as Lee Jae-Myung put it, "a new era of peace on the Korean peninsula"
Read more
India to buy oil where it is beneficial — Ambassador
"US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified," Vinay Kumar noted
Read more
Israel 'deeply regrets' consequences of strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza — PM’s office
According to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation
Read more
Kalinskaya advances to the second round of the US Open
In the second round, the Russian player will face Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva
Read more
Apple co-founder Wozniak to speak at forum in Moscow in September
The businessman is going to share the evolution of technologies with the audience
Read more
US boosts LNG exports by 19% in 1H 2025
Among the main countries importing American LNG globally in the first half of the year were France, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, and Spain
Read more
Russia-Europe ties may resume after Ukraine conflict, but won’t be same — Finnish leader
Relations between the Baltic Sea states and Moscow are currently frozen, the Finnish president noted
Read more
CSTO participating troops to deploy to Belarus until late August for joint drills
The Losvido and Lepel training grounds in Belarus will host the drills on August 31 - September 6 that will integrate the training of various components of CSTO troops
Read more
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 0.33% to 2,964.15 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index tumbled 0.25% to 1,127.29 points
Read more
Zelensky calls for $1bln monthly to fund arms purchases from US
Under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List, launched on July 14, NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from American stocks
Read more
Ukrainian troops trapped in Kamyshevakha after Russian army liberates Zaporozhskoye — DPR
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Monday that Battlegroup East units had liberated the settlement of Zaporozhskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Read more
Israel's plan to capture Gaza fraught with increased isolation for the country — expert
Murad Sadygzade noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's public admission of sympathy for the concept of "Greater Israel" destroys the remnants of trust in the formula "we do not want to govern Gaza"
Read more
Kiev’s ‘exchange fund’ nears zero, Russia has thousands more Ukrainian POWs — Medinsky
The Russian Presidential Aide and head of the Russian negotiating group with Ukraine also said that recently the Russian Military Historical Society handed over several thousand books to the institutions where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held, including textbooks on the history of Russia in the 20th century and pamphlets about Bandera
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack Druzhba pipeline again, oil supplies to Hungary suspended — MFA
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that it was another attempt to drag the country into war
Read more
Polish president suggests denying citizenship status to Banderite Nazi sympathizers
Karol Nawrocki also proposed toughening punishment to illegal border crossers
Read more
United Kingdom may have to apply to IMF for loan due to economic problems — newspaper
"We will not be able to roll over debt, we will not be able to meet pensions payments, benefits will be hard to pay out," Professor of the University of Cambridge Jagjit Chadha said, cited by The Daily Telegraph
Read more
Thirty-seven Ukrainian drones destroyed over Russian regions, Black Sea within four hours
Nine of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Read more
Trump likens political situation in South Korea to revolution or purges
The US leader will meet the new South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung in Washington on August 25
Read more
Russia's Samsonova advances to second round at US Open
Yuan Yue is ranked 100th in WTA Rankings and has one career WTA title
Read more
US embassy’s financial support for Ukraine’s Maidan hit $1 mln a day, says Putin
Additional large sums "were brazenly transferred to the bank accounts of opposition leaders, which involved tens of millions of US dollars, Putin said
Read more
Trump has allowed consequences for Russia, if Putin-Zelensky meeting never takes place
"This conflict is something that has to end," Donald Trump noted
Read more
Merz mulls nominating von der Leyen for German president — media
According to Der Spiegel, the post of the German president would be a perfect pinnacle for Ursula von der Leyen's political career
Read more
Russia to repair aircraft damaged after Ukraine’s June 1 attack — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted the Kiev regime’s statements about the attack’s aftermath
Read more
Explosion reported in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Sumy
An air raid warming is currently in effect for the Sumy Region
Read more
Former Trump adviser pitches his political consulting services to Zaluzhny — daily
The Guardian said that Ukrainian lawmakers, public activists, and representatives of business leaders have been increasingly frequenting the Ukrainian embassy in London, which may indicate preparations for a future election campaign
Read more
Conference on Syria in Paris to be held at ministerial level — French foreign ministry
According to the French diplomat Christophe Lemoine, neither religious nor ethnic groups will be represented at the meeting
Read more
Putin to hold informal talks with Egyptian leader on October 16
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will hold informal talks on October 16
Read more
Russian, Iranian presidents set bilateral meeting in China — Kremlin
According to the statement, the Russian and Iranian presidents "have agreed to meet at the upcoming SCO Summit in China," which is scheduled to run between August 31 and September 1
Read more
Trump makes it clear Kiev needs to make deal largely on Russia’s terms — NBC
According to another NBC source, the Trump administration is not ready to "throw in the towel" on the issue of resolving the conflict and is certain that "there is no military solution to the conflict"
Read more
Woody Allen rebutes Ukraine’s criticism over his participation in Moscow film event
On August 24, Allen joined the session Legends of World Cinema via video link as part of the Moscow International Film Week
Read more
Lukashenko says health fine, despite insinuations
According to the President of Belarus, he has recently undergone a full medical checkup
Read more
Zelensky treats Europe like Daddy Warbucks in fight against Russia — media
Europe, a Greek news portal noted, has already donated billions to Vladimir Zelensky and has exhausted its weapons arsenals
Read more
Russian troops liberate Zaporozhskoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian troops step up pace of liberating Donetsk region — DPR head
Russian troops engaged in battles with Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of Konstantinovka and are improving their positions in the Krasny Liman direction
Read more
Islamic countries to work to suspend Israel's membership in UN
The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation urges the OIC Member States to examine further whether Israel's membership in the United Nations aligns with the UN Charter
Read more
Regulator to limit risks for banks, depositors from operations with cryptocurrencies
The Bank of Russia has already informed the market about plans to introduce requirements for calculating capital and standards for direct (indirect) investments in cryptocurrency
Read more
Trump thinks Putin doesn't like Zelensky
The US president noted that he also does not like to meet with certain people
Read more
France summons Italian envoy in wake of minister’s call to send Macron fight in Ukraine
The French Foreign Ministry dismissed these remarks as unacceptable
Read more
Trump says relationship with Kim Jong Un excellent, sure of North Korea’s great potential
The US leader emphasized that he really enjoyed meeting with Kim Jong Un in the demilitarized zone on the border between the North and South Korea in 2019
Read more
Kiev loses almost 4,400 troops, mercenaries near LPR over week — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian armed forces increased the number of counterattacks and terrorist attacks against civilians last week
Read more
China has no plans to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
"China’s stance on the Ukrainian issue is clear and consistent," Lin Jian noted
Read more
Money-like leaflets prompt more Ukrainian surrenders — Russian serviceman
The leaflets are scattered from drones over forest belts where enemy positions are located, as well as over populated areas
Read more
Russia's 2025 buckwheat yield to cover domestic demand — ministry
The average crop yield this year is at 17.2 hundred kilograms per hectare, which is 3.7 hundred kilograms per hectare above last year’s levels, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture said
Read more
Russian armed forces liberate Filiya in Dnepropetrovsk region — defense ministry
According to information provided by the Russian Defense Ministry, five settlements were previously liberated in the region
Read more
Ukrainian troops ignite forests in Kherson Region to intimidate residents — governor
Vladimir Saldo specified that over 180,000 hectares of woods were planted after the Great Patriotic War to restore the region’s ecology after combat
Read more
Trump says he doesn’t know whether Putin-Zelensky meeting will be held
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 22 that there were no plans to organize Putin’s meeting with Zelensky
Read more
Ukraine’s strikes against Druzhba pipeline are 'pure banditry' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that West’s representatives did not show any proper reaction concerning these attacks
Read more
Russia takes Ukraine's eyes in the sky almost completely out — security service
According to enemy intelligence, nearly all Ukrainian reconnaissance drones are being shot down along the front
Read more
OIC states call on UN SC members to hold urgent meeting on Gaza Strip next month
The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation convened in an Extraordinary Session on Monday, August 25, 2025
Read more