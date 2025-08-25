Kalinskaya advances to the second round of the US Open

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. Russian player Anna Kalinskaya defeated American player Clervie Ngounoue in the first round of the US Open, which is taking place in New York.

The match ended 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 in favor of Kalinskaya, who is seeded 29th at the tournament. Ngounoue received a wildcard entry from the organizers. In the second round, the Russian will face Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, who is unseeded.

Kalinskaya, 26, currently holds the 29th spot in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. She has yet to claim a title at a WTA tournament. Her best Grand Slam result came in 2024, when she reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Ngounoue, 19, is ranked 178th in the world. This was her second Grand Slam main draw appearance - in 2023 she lost in the first round of the US Open.