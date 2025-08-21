International Cycling Union grants neutral status to four Russian athletes

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The International Cycling Union (UCI) granted a neutral status permission to four more Russian athletes allowing them to participate in all UCI-sponsored international competitions, the UCI announced in a document obtained by TASS on Thursday.

The quartet of Russian athletes approved by the UCI include Anna Belyaeva, Kamila Iminova, Sofia Keller and Semyon Klishin.

Belyaeva, 18, and Iminova, 19, are the medalists in Russian Championship’s track racing, while Keller and Klishin are medalists in Russian championships’ Mountain Bike competitions.

Earlier this week, the UCI granted neutral-status permits for international tournaments to Russian cyclists Viktoria Yefimova, Konstantin Karpinsky and Zakhar Mokeyev.

The trio of Russian cyclists cleared for the UCI competitions are all still teenagers: 19-year old Yefimova and 17-year-old Mokeyev (both have previously medaled in track racing) and 15-year-old Karpinsky, who is the 2024 Russian Cycling Champion in the BMX Classic event.

In May 2023, the UCI announced a decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international tournaments.

The UCI stated in particular, "to authorize, under strict conditions, the participation of athletes of Russian and Belarusian sporting nationality in events on the UCI International Calendar, including UCI World Cup and UCI Nations Cup events and UCI World Championships, as ‘neutral individual athletes,’ without them having any involvement or association with the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus, their National Federation or National Olympic Committee."