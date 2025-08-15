Russia’s Kudermetova advances to quarters of 2025 Cincinnati Open with straight-set win

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova advanced to the quarterfinals stage of the 2025 ATP Cincinnati Open in the United States after defeating Magda Linette from Poland on Friday.

The unseeded Russian, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, defeated her 31st-seed Polish opponent in straight sets 6-4; 6-3. Kudermetova will face tournament qualifier Varvara Gracheva from France next.

Russia’s Kudermetova, 28, is currently ranked 36th in the WTA (the Women’s Tennis Association) Rankings. She has two career WTA titles. Her best result playing in Grand Slam singles was when she reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open.

She also won the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup as part of the Russian national team. Kudermetova has had a little more success playing in women's doubles, winning eight WTA titles, including two WTA titles in 2022 and 2023.

The WTA Cincinnati Masters 2025 Open tennis tournament is played on outdoor hard courts in the city of Cincinnati, in the US state of Ohio, and will run through August 18. The event offers $9.1 million in prize money. The tournament’s reigning champion is Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.