Russia’s national basketball team to play friendlies against Iran, Egypt this summer

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s national basketball team is set to play two friendly matches later this summer against Iran and Egypt, the press office of the Russian Basketball Federation (RBF) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Russian basketball federation’s press office, the country’s national team is set to welcome Iran on its home court in late July and then travel for an away match against Egypt in August.

The world’s governing body of basketball suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus on March 1, 2022 over the ongoing developments in Ukraine. All of the Russian national basketball teams were barred from playing in the qualifying tournaments for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

In November 2023, the FIBA Executive Board ruled to extend indefinitely the suspension of Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from all tournaments supervised by the federation.