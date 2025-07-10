Djokovic knocks off Cobolli to reach Wimbledon semis against top seed Sinner

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic beat Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in the Wimbledon quarters on Thursday, keeping his quest for a record eighth title at the All-England club alive.

The 6th-seeded Djokovic lost the opening set to the 22nd-seeded Cobolli in a tiebreak, but had little trouble with the Italian after that, winning the match 6-7 (8-6); 6-2; 7-5; 6-4.

Djokovic, winner of 24 career Grand Slams, the most ever in men’s singles, will take on top-seed Jannik Sinner next, who earlier in the day chopped down American Ben Shelton 7-6 (7-2); 6-4; 6-4.

In the other Wimbledon semifinal, reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will play against Taylor Fritz from the United States. Both semifinals matches will take place on July 11.

Djokovic, 38, has 98 career professional titles. These include his record 24 Grand Slams. Djokovic is also an Olympic bronze medalist (2008) and Davis Cup winner (2010).

This year’s Wimbledon takes place between June 30 and July 13 and offers a total of 50 million Euro [some $57.4 million] in prize money. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic are the reigning Wimbledon champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.