Switzerland’s Celestini takes charge as head coach over Russia’s CSKA Moscow FC

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Swiss football manager Fabio Celestini was appointed on Friday to take charge as the head coach of Russia’s CSKA Moscow football club, the club’s press office reported.

The Russian football club signed a contract with Celestini under a ‘2+1’ contract.

On June 9, Serbia’s football expert Marko Nikolic has resigned from the post of the head coach of Russia’s Premier League’s (RPL) CSKA Moscow football club.

Nikolic led CSKA Moscow FC to win the Russia Cup in the summer of 2024 and to pack the bronze of the country’s championship.