Tennis chief says Russian players win 276 tournaments in since start of 2025

NORILSK, June 12. /TASS/. Russian tennis players have won 276 various tournaments since the beginning of 2025, Shamil Tarpishchev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS.

Thursday marks the 150th anniversary of Russian tennis.

"Tennis began in 1875; it was first mentioned by [Emperor] Alexander II in a diary note about him playing tennis with his children in the Alexander Garden," the Russian tennis chief said. "It was decided to see it as the birthday of tennis in Russia. Since then, tennis has always been the number one sport. In 1908, the Russian Tennis Federation was founded, the first of all sports federations in the country. Notably, it was one of the 11 co-founders of the International Tennis Federation," he pointed out.

"So far, we have won 36 Grand Slam tournaments. We have won 276 international competitions since January this year, including tournaments for teenagers and adults," the RTF president added.