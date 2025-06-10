Russia’s actor Yarushin believes a movie to be made about Russian hockey star Ovechkin

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia’s film actor Stas Yarushin told TASS on Tuesday he believes that a movie with ‘a cool story’ will be made about Russian ice hockey superstar forward Alexander Ovechkin.

"It depends on his willingness, all in good time," Yarushin said. "I think they will make [a movie] someday. With some cool story."

"I think Alexander will decide on his own, will give the command when to start shooting," he continued.

On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time (894 goals).

"I didn't watch [that match], but of course I saw it on the news," Yarushin noted. "I've known Alexander for a long time and, of course, I'm happy for him."

"It's an achievement for us, for our country, that Alexander broke the record there, it's so cool," the Russian actor added.

In 61 games last season, Ovechkin scored 42 goals and handed out 27 assists. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a broken leg, he was tied for third-most goals in the NHL.

Ovechkin, 39, is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026.

The Russian forward has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has won a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.