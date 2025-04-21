Russian tennis star Medvedev hits bottom of ATP Top-10 Rankings

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev dropped a spot in the latest ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings of the world’s best tennis players, based on the weekly ATP Rankings released on Monday.

Russia’s former top racquet currently has 3,290 points according to the updated weekly ATP Rankings, putting him in 10th place, one spot down from the previous week’s edition.

The Top-10 of the ATP Ranking List is as follows: 1st Jannik Sinner (Italy, 9,930 points), 2nd Alexander Zverev (Germany, 8,085), 3rd Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 8,050), 4th Taylor Fritz (the United States, 5,115), 5th Novak Djokovic (Serbia, 4,120), 6th Jack Draper (the United States, 3,820), 7th Alex de Minaur (Australia, 3,585), 8th Andrey Rublev (Russian athlete playing under a neutral status at ATP tournaments, 3,530), 9th Holger Rune (Denmark, 3,480) and 10th Daniil Medvedev (Russian athlete playing under a neutral status at ATP tournaments, 3,290).

Medvedev, 29, spent sixteen weeks as the number one player in the world. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He won five of these 20 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.