Ovechkin’s NHL earnings tops in history

TASS - April 15 /TASS/. Washington forward Alexander Ovechkin has earned the most money in the history of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Ovechkin's contracts have earned him a total of $161.72 million during his NHL career. The Russian has one year and $9 million left on his current deal with Washington.

Ovechkin broke into the NHL in the 2005-06 season. In the first three years of his rookie contract, he earned $2.92 million ($984,000 per year). In 2008, the Russian signed a record-breaking 13-year contract worth $124 million. In the summer of 2021, Ovechkin signed a new five-year deal for a total of $47.5 million.

Pittsburgh Penguin Sidney Crosby ranks second in NHL history with $155.89 million earned in his career. His contract runs through the 2026/27 season. Crosby will pass Ovechkin by the end of his deal unless "Ovi" signs a new contract. Ovechkin and Crosby linemate Yevgeny Malkin, who is third with $146.87 million.

Ovechkin became the NHL regular season goals king after passing Canadian legend Wayne Gretzky. The Russian forward currently has 896 goals, while Gretzky has 894.