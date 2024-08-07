Rematch between Russia’s US-born boxer Johnson, Ireland’s Turner set for August 30

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian citizen and US-born heavyweight boxing champion Kevin Johnson has agreed to a rematch with Ireland’s Sean Turner, with the two set to square off in a pure boxing match, instead of MMA like last time, Russian boxing promoter Vladimir Khryunov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Kevin Johnson will have a rematch with Sean Turner in the [Russian] city of Vologda on August 30. The fight will be held according to boxing regulations," Khryunov noted.

On January 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to Johnson.

In mid-February, the pugilist won his first fight under the colors of the Russian national flag, defeating Ireland’s Sean Turner. The bout was held in the Russian capital of Moscow on February 16, with the opponents dawning Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) gloves for the bout. Johnson won the fight by technical knockout (TKO) in the fourth round.

Ireland’s Turner, 33, has fought 16 times in his professional boxing career, tallying 12 wins (eight by KO) and four losses (two by KO).

Johnson, 44, who obtained a Russian passport last month, had initially applied to become a Russian citizen in September 2023. His representative later disclosed that the athlete decided to take a Russian patronymic, or middle name, in honor of the Russian president. Thus, he is now officially known as Kevin Vladimirovich Johnson in his passport.

Born in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and known as the "Kingpin," Johnson boasts a career record of 36 wins (20 by KO), 22 defeats (three by KO) and two draws in his 60 professional boxing bouts.

In December 2009, he challenged Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko for the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title belt, but eventually lost, while becoming only the second boxer to go the distance against the famous Ukrainian fighter, who has retired from professional sports and now serves as the mayor of Kiev.

In October 2017, Johnson won the International Boxing Organization (IBO) championship belt by defeating Italy’s Francesco Pianeta, but failed to defend his title the following year against Croatia’s Petar Milas.