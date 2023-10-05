Russian national football team to play friendly match against Kenya in Turkey on Oct. 16

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Russian national football team will play a friendly football match against Kenya in Turkey on October 16, the press office of the Russian national football squad reported.

The match will be held at the over 7,420-seat capacity Titanic Mardan stadium in the Turkish city of Antalya. The kick-off time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT).

The Russian national football team will gather for a training camp on October 9-16. On October 2, the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced that the national team would play a friendly football match against Cameroon at VTB-Arena in the Russian capital of Moscow on October 12 with the kick-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT).

The RFU press office stated earlier in the week that the friendly match between Russia and Cameroon would be officially counted in the FIFA World Ranking.

Russia’s ban from int’l competition

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made the same decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as being the reason for their decisions.

Since the sanctions were introduced, the Russian national football squad has played a host of friendly matches against other countries, namely against Kyrgyzstan (2-1), Tajikistan (0-0), Uzbekistan (0-0), Iran (1-1) and Iraq (2-0).