Russian athletes to skip 2023 World Archery Championship in Berlin — sports official

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian athletes will be unable to participate in the 2023 World Archery Championship, which will run in Berlin between July 31 and August 6, President of the Russian Archery Federation Vladimir Esheev told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Congress of the international federation [World Archery] will convene on July 29, shortly before the start of the World Championship," Esheev said. "We plan to participate in the work of the Congress, but our athletes will be unable to participate in the tournament because before the start of the Congress’ meeting there will be an issue discussed about setting up a special commission on their admission."

"There will not be many [2024 Paris] Olympic berths at stake during the World Championship. We pin our hopes on the World Cups and the 2024 European Championship. There is still a chance of us qualifying for the [2024] Summer Games," he added.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11, 2024. At the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Russian archers won two silver medals.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.