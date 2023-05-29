Russian tennis player Rublev advances to second round of ATP French Open

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev defeated Laslo Djere of Serbia in the first round of French Open on Sunday.

The Russian player, seeded seventh, won the match 6:1, 3:6, 6:3, 6:4. In the second round, he will face Corentin Moutet of France.

Rublev, 25, is currently ranked 7th in the ATP World Rankings and he has 13 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals. While playing for the Russian national team, he took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup.

One of the world’s most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, the 2023 French Open, runs in the French capital of Paris. The tournament is played on outdoor clay courts and offers 49.6 million euro (almost $53.2 million) in prize money.