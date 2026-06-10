Europeans do not believe US would defend them in war — poll

BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. A large majority of citizens across the European Union, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom do not believe the United States would defend them in the event of war and support higher defense spending in Europe, according to the results of a public opinion survey published by the Brussels-based European Council on Foreign Relations.

Fewer than half of respondents believe the United States would provide military assistance, according to the survey. Poland recorded the highest level of confidence in the United States, with 38% of respondents answering positively when asked whether they were confident the United States would defend their country in the event of a military attack.

Spain recorded the lowest level of confidence, with 13% expressing faith in US support. Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and France ranked in the middle of the scale, with confidence in transatlantic military solidarity ranging from 27% to 31%.

A large majority of respondents supported higher defense spending and increased purchases of European-made weapons under these circumstances. Italy was the only country where citizens generally opposed higher military spending, with 28% supporting the proposal, 59% opposing it, and 13% undecided on the matter.

Researchers conducted the survey across 13 key countries representing all regions of the European Union, as well as the United Kingdom and Switzerland, in April and May. The sample included adult residents from different regions and age groups in each country. The number of respondents ranged from 1,000 to 2,100 per country depending on its size and population.