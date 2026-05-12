Over 6.5 tons of drugs seized from illicit trafficking in first quarter — Security Council

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Russian law enforcement agencies seized over 6.5 tons of narcotics, psychotropic substances and their analogues in the first quarter of this year, a Security Council spokesperson said.

"In the investigated criminal cases, over 6.5 tons of narcotics, psychotropic substances and their analogues were seized from illicit trafficking, most of which are synthetic psychoactive substances," the spokesperson said.

"There has been a continuing positive downward trend in the amount of heroin seized from illicit trafficking since 2021 thanks to a global reduction in opium drug trafficking from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan."