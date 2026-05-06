MELITOPOL, May 6 /TASS/. Despite frequent and dangerous attacks on media personnel in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian journalists remain undeterred, steadfastly covering the victories of Russian troops and exposing the atrocities committed by Ukrainian forces. Anna Moskalets, chairperson of the regional branch of the Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ), conveyed this resilience to TASS following a drone attack on the vehicle of TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko.

"Regrettably, the Zaporozhye Region ranks among the leaders in the grim statistics of attacks on journalists. Yet, what has this achieved for the enemy? Nothing. For every fallen journalist, a new colleague steps forward. The wounded recover and return to duty. Our journalists are true heroes - professionals who refuse to be intimidated. Despite the perilous situation and tragic events, no one has backed down," Moskalets affirmed.

She highlighted the particularly cynical nature of the recent attack, which occurred not on the frontlines or at a military base, but in the heart of peaceful Vasilyevka, while a reporter was filming the city. This incident underscores the harsh realities faced by residents living near the frontline in the Zaporozhye region.

Moskalets further criticized the Kiev regime, asserting that such acts of violence demonstrate its complete inability to negotiate. "Zelensky cannot stand by his words, as his army continues to violate the ceasefire he declared. The cruelty and inhumanity of the Kiev regime will, like the Germans of the past, stain the Ukrainian people with the shame of Nazism, a burden they will carry for centuries," she stated.

During the incident, TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko was struck by a Ukrainian drone in Vasilyevka amid a declared ceasefire. His vehicle was damaged while he was capturing images of the frontline city, but he was unharmed. The attack took place near Vasilyevka’s administrative building. Ukraine had announced a ceasefire scheduled to begin at noon on May 6, in response to Russia’s declared ceasefire for May 8-9.

The dangers faced by journalists in the Zaporozhye Region are well-documented. On October 16, 2025, military correspondent Ivan Zuyev was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike during a journalistic assignment, while fellow correspondent Yury Voitkevich was seriously wounded. Boris Maksudov died on November 23, 2023, after being wounded in a drone attack. Additionally, on July 22, 2023, military correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev was killed in an artillery strike, with photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, correspondent Roman Polshakov, and cameraman Dmitry Shikov sustaining injuries.