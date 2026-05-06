Ukraine attacks Energodar city administration after start of Kiev-announced ceasefire

MELITOPOL, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have again attacked the Energodar city administration building and residential areas following the start of the so-called ceasefire announced by Kiev, without targeting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the facility’s Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"Attacks on the city continue. There were strikes on the administration building and residential areas again. There were no attacks on the plant. We are monitoring the situation," she said.

In response to Russia’s announced ceasefire for May 8-9, Ukraine declared a ceasefire that took effect at 12:00 a.m. local time on May 6 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 5). On May 5, the Energodar administration building was attacked by at least 15 Ukrainian FPV drones with fiber-optic cables; most were shot down, Energodar Mayor Maxim Pukhov reported. One woman was injured as a result of the drone raid on the city.