MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Around 174,000 tourists from Russia visited Serbia in 2025, while the first four months of 2026 saw further growth in arrivals compared with the same period last year, Serbian Minister in charge of international economic cooperation Nenad Popovic said in an interview with TASS.

"According to statistics, around 174,000 Russians visited Serbia in 2025, spending more than 640,000 nights in the country. In the first four months of 2026, further growth in the number of arrivals and overnight stays was recorded compared with the same period last year. The positive trend continues, and Serbia maintains stable positions in the Russian tourism market," he said.

The minister named Belgrade and Novi Sad among the most attractive destinations for Russian tourists, according to statistics.