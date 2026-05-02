Drone downed over industrial site in northwest Russia’s Vologda region — governor

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. A drone was downed over an industrial site in Cherepovets in northwestern Russia’s Vologda Region on Saturday afternoon, Governor Georgy Filimonov reported on his Telegram channel.

"Defense Ministry forces have downed yet another drone over a Cherpovets industrial site. First responders are working at the scene," he wrote.

Drone alerts were earlier declared in central Russia’s Kostroma and Ivanovo regions.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems intercepted 123 Ukrainian drones over 13 regions, including the Vologda Region, between 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (05:00 a.m. GMT) and 02:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT) on Saturday.