Putin trusted by 74% of Russians surveyed — pollster

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin stands at 74%, while 76% of respondents believe he is performing well, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) from April 17 to 19 among 1,500 Russians.

"As many as 74% of Russians stated they trust Vladimir Putin. A majority of the population (76%) is also confident that he is carrying out his duties as head of state well," the social service’s report notes.

A total of 46% of Russians surveyed gave a positive assessment of the government’s work. As for Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, 54% of respondents stated that he is performing well.

The level of support for the United Russia political party stands at 39%, the Liberal Democratic Party at 10%, the Communist Party at 8%, the New People party at 6%, and the Just Russia For Truth party at 4%.