Housing purchased under Far Eastern Mortgage program hits record in 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, April 14. /TASS/. The total area of housing purchased in the Far East's and Arctic's primary market in 2025 reached 1.94 million square meters - a record rate in the program's history, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"The Far Eastern and Arctic Mortgage program shapes up a stable balance in the housing market and curbs price growth, ensuring stable demand. This is evident in the dynamics: 0.67 million square meters were purchased in new buildings in 2020, then 1.84 million square meters in 2023, and 1.83 million square meters in 2024. In 2025, the figure reached 1.94 million square meters, which is a record rate in the program's history," the press service quoted Elvira Nurgalieva, Russia's Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic, as saying.

According to the Corporation, a significant proportion of preferential mortgages recipients are representatives of priority categories: participants in the Special Military Operation - 6,900 people, employees of the military-industrial complex - 10,100, teachers - 20.600, doctors - 20,300 people.

Over the program's term, more than 198,000 families and professionals have purchased or built their own homes in the Far East and the Arctic using preferential loans, the press service continued, adding almost 175,000 of those loans had been issued to residents of the Far Eastern Federal District Region, and 24,400 to residents of the Russian Arctic Zone. The total value of issued loans has made 992.3 billion rubles ($13 billion).

"In the Far East, most preferential mortgage loans have been issued in the Primorsky Region - 47,200 loans, in Yakutia - 33,900 loans, and 25,500 loans in the Khabarovsk Region. The highest share of approved applications in the Far Eastern Federal District was recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region - 91.07%. The average loan amount ranges from 3.48 million rubles ($45,600) in the Jewish Autonomous Region to 5.91 million rubles ($77,500) in the Sakhalin Region," the press service added.

In the Russian Arctic Zone, the biggest share of two-percent mortgages was issued in the Arkhangelsk Region - 13,200 loans, in the Krasnoyarsk Region - 5,400 loans, and 2,300 mortgage loans in the Murmansk Region.