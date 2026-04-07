Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher’s guitar to be auctioned off in US — The Guardian

LONDON, April 7. /TASS/. The Epiphone EJ-200 acoustic guitar of Noel Gallagher, the leader of British rock band Oasis, will go up for auction at Sotheby's in the US later this month, The Guardian reported.

Gallagher used it in the recording of the album "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?", considered by many a 90s anthem, the publication said.

The auction will also include a 12-string Rickenbacker guitar and handwritten lyrics to "Don't Look Back in Anger."

Craig Inciardi, an expert on popular culture at Sotheby's, recalled that "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" was recorded in just 15 days.

"It was quite extraordinary how they managed to record it in such a fast period of time. He (Noel Gallagher - TASS) was just so prolific at the time … with the amount of songs that were coming out of him, it’s almost unprecedented. And if you look at that album and you look at the track listing, it looks like a greatest hits album," Inciardi told the Guardian.

The album was released in October 1995, selling over 350,000 copies in its first week, a UK record at the time. Since then, worldwide sales have reached 22 million copies, making it one of the best-selling music records of all time.

The guitar is being auctioned at Sotheby's by its current owner, an Oasis fan. He, in turn, bought it from one of the band's assistants, to whom Noel gave the instrument after one of their tours.