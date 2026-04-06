Russian scientist’s lawyers to appeal to ECHR should they lose appeal

SIMFEROPOL, April 6. /TASS/. Lawyers for Russian scientist Alexander Butyagin, who is now in a pre-trial detention center in Warsaw, intend to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights if the Court of Appeal upholds the decision on his extradition to Ukraine, his relatives said on Telegram.

"If the Court of Appeal upholds the decision of the first instance, the case will be transferred to the consideration of Poland’s justice minister. Meanwhile, Alexander's lawyers will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights," the statement said.

It said that, according to Polish law, satisfaction of an appeal usually does not mean a final resolution of the case, but its return to the court of first instance for a new hearing by another judge. If the new trial does not end in favor of Butyagin, the defense will have a second opportunity to appeal.

The scientist's relatives also thanked everyone who sends letters to Butyagin in jail. The first batch of the writings has already been delivered to the consulate and will soon be handed over to the scientist.

The Polish special services detained Butyagin on his way from the Netherlands to the Balkans on December 4, 2025 during his European lecture tour. The Warsaw court arrested the archaeologist — after another extension, he must remain in jail until June 1. The Prosecutor’s Office received an extradition request from Ukraine. According to the agency, Butyagin could face up to 10 years in prison in Ukraine. The Warsaw Court of first Instance ruled to extradite Butyagin, and the scientist’s defense is going to appeal this decision.