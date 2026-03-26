Russian investigators say Ukraine promised Saratov man $18,000 to commit drone terror

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. A 53-year-old Russian man detained in the Saratov Region plotted to carry out a drone attack on a military airfield after Ukrainian intelligence agents persuaded him to carry out the act for a 1.5 million ruble (about 18,221 dollars) payout, Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"In exchange for a monetary reward of at least 1.5 million rubles, the accused was to manufacture homemade explosive devices and carry out a terrorist act using two drones by attacking a military airfield," the spokeswoman stated.

According to the investigation, the suspect, acting on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence services, received the coordinates of a cache containing explosives, ammunition, detonators, and two quadcopters, along with instructions for assembling explosive devices and launching the drones. "Using foreign messaging apps, the handlers instructed the suspect on assembling and configuring the drones, attaching explosive devices to them, and coordinated the selection of a launch site," Petrenko added.