Putin to award prizes to young cultural workers today

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday participate in a ceremony of awarding prizes to young cultural figures, and prizes for works and projects for children and youth, the Kremlin said.

"On March 25, Cultural Worker's Day, Vladimir Putin will take part in a ceremony of awarding prizes to young cultural workers, and prizes for works and projects for children and youth for 2025," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian leader will also participate in a Cultural Council meeting via videoconference to discuss a wide range of issues related to the film industry, literature, and ballet.

Winners of the President's Award for Young Artists

The names of the laureates were announced yesterday at a press conference in TASS by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is also the secretary of the Presidential Council for Culture.

For his contribution to the development of Russian theatrical art, the prize was awarded to Murat Abulkatinov, chief director of the Krasnoyarsk Theater of the Young Spectator. By the age of 34, he had staged more than 20 performances in Russian theaters.

Another award winner was Vladislav Miller, a drama actor at the Oleg Tabakov Moscow Theater. He has already created a number of memorable stage images in his theater. Another important stage in Miller's career was his participation in the theatrical and cinematographic project "Not on the list," where he starred. The prize was awarded for his contribution to the preservation and development of the traditions of the Russian theater and cinema.

Three opera performers became laureates - Igor Morozov, vocalist of the Moscow musical theater Helikon Opera, and Alina Chertash and Polina Shabunina, vocalists of the Bolshoi Theater. The prize was awarded to them for their starring in Sergey Prokofiev's opera Semyon Kotko, staged at the Bolshoi Theatre in 2025. It is dedicated to the events of the Civil War of 1918 and is the first opera written by Prokofiev after his return to his homeland. This opera combines tragedy and everyday simplicity, song folklore and musical avant-garde.