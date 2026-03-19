Residents of 124 settlements in Belgorod Region under threat over Kiev’s attacks

BELGOROD, March 19. /TASS/. Civilians in 124 populated areas of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region continue to live under a constant threat to their lives and health over the Ukrainian army’s attacks, Olga Medvedeva, assistant to the Belgorod Region deputy governor for internal policy, said at an international televised conference with Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik.

"A constant threat to the lives and health of people persists in 124 communities [in the Belgorod Region]," she said.

The intensity of the Ukrainian army’s shelling attacks on border communities in the Belgorod Region and Belgorod is rising every month, she added.