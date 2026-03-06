Russia awards citizenship to Englishman who participated in special military operation

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia has issued a passport to Englishman Benjamin Stimson, who served in the military for a year, official Interior Ministry representative Irina Volk said.

"Police Colonel Alexey Katkov, head of the Citizenship Review Department of the Migration Department of the Interior Ministry of Russia in Moscow, solemnly handed over the passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation to Benjamin Steammson," she said.

"By the decision of the Interior Ministry of Russia in Moscow, Benjamin Stimson was granted the citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner as a participant in a special military operation."

According to Volk, a native of Greater Manchester signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry in May 2024 and served in the Donetsk People’s Republic for a year. He has a military specialty.

"I am happy to finally receive a Russian citizenship. My future is in Russia. I will remember my past and my roots in England. If you cut a tree from its roots it will fall down. But my future is in Russia. I see my future like leaves and fruits from the tree, I will remember my roots," Steamson said.