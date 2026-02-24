Investigators identify man behind explosion near traffic police car in Moscow

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has identified the man who set off an explosion near a traffic police car next to Moscow’s Savyolovsky railway terminal, the committee’s spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said.

"In the course of the investigation, <...> the identity of the alleged suspect, who died at the scene of the crime near the Savyolovsky railway terminal, was established in the shortest possible time. He turned out to be a 22-year-old native of the Udmurt Region," Petrenko said.

Authorities say the suspect traveled from St. Petersburg to the capital by train on February 22. "Investigators from the Moscow branch of the Investigative Committee and law enforcement officers have established his route of movement across the Moscow Region," she added.