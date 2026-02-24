Russia’s Interior Ministry develops police drone for crime deterrence

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Specialists from the Volgograd Academy of the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry have patented an unmanned patrol aerial system capable of monitoring public events and deterring crime using a loudspeaker and pepper spray. TASS has reviewed the relevant document.

"The problem solved by the claimed technical solution is the creation of an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of patrolling public events and, if unauthorized rallies are detected, issuing warnings via loudspeaker or using special active means to prevent crime," according to the patent description.

It specifies that the drone can be based on a quadcopter equipped with a control and navigation system. "A cartridge ejector is mounted on the bottom of the quadcopter’s body, and a speakerphone with an antenna is mounted on top, connected to a transmitter microphone on the control panel at the ground command post. Flashing beacons are installed on the quadcopter's beams near the motor units. Clips with cartridge barrels are mounted on axes on both sides of the ejector’s body. Each pair of barrels is equipped with a laser target marker," the patent authors state.

They note that at least four small-sized BAM-OS 18x55 aerosol cans with the active compound hot pepper extract are installed as cartridges.

"[Also] the technical solution can be used to detect and prevent intrusion into a facility. By transmitting voice messages, it can be used in public events. The drone can also use a siren, voice messages, or active actions (pepper shots) to repel aggressive animals," the patent authors added.