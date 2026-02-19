Judges need to consider bigger picture when making business rulings — Supreme Court

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. When judges rule on business disputes, they need to consider whether their decisions could harm the country, Chairman of the Russian Supreme Court Igor Krasnov said.

"Courts of the first instance resolved over 1.8 mln economic disputes last year. When trying these cases, the entire range of risks and possible consequences, including long-term and negative, for our country, should be thoroughly considered," Krasnov noted. Taking timely interim relief measures is important in proceedings on applications for the protection of national interests, which secures that the money will come to the treasury when deciding on the merits, he said. The courts should also pay attention to observance of labor and other social rights of citizens in disputes on the fate of properties.

An appropriate review of judgments with the most current examples of practice-forming decisions will be prepared this year to ensure competitiveness of domestic producers, prevent exports of strategic resources, and protect rights and legitimate interests of Russian business entities, Krasnov added.