Trust in Putin reaches 78.5% in Russia, opinion polls shows

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin stood at 78.5% in a survey conducted on February 2-8, down 0.2 percentage points from a week earlier, according to the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The survey polled 1,600 adult Russians.

Asked whether they trusted Putin, 78.5% of respondents answered positively (down 0.2 percentage points), while approval of the president’s performance decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 74.8%, the pollster said.

The work of the Russian government was approved by 47.5% of those surveyed (up 2 percentage points), while 48.8% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (up 1.8 percentage points). Trust in Mishustin was expressed by 58.2% of respondents (up 1.2 percentage points).

Respondents also shared their views on the leaders of parliamentary parties. Trust in Gennady Zyuganov, head of the Communist Party, stood at 32% (down 2.1 percentage points); Sergey Mironov, leader of A Just Russia For Truth, at 28.2% (down 1.9 percentage points); Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, at 23.1% (up 1.3 percentage points); and Alexey Nechayev, head of the New People party, at 9% (down 1.4 percentage points).

Support for United Russia amounted to 33.8% (up 0.3 percentage points), for the Communist Party to 9.2% (down 0.6 percentage points), for the Liberal Democratic Party to 10% (down 0.5 percentage points), for A Just Russia For Truth to 5.3% (up 0.6 percentage points), and for New People to 8.4% (down 0.3 percentage points).