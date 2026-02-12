Majority of Germans favor direct talks between Putin, Merz on Ukraine — poll

BERLIN, February 12. /TASS/. Most German citizens support direct negotiations between Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at settling the conflict in Ukraine, according to a survey conducted by the YouGov opinion research institute for the DPA news agency.

The poll showed that 58% of respondents support such contacts, while only 26% opposed them.

Possible direct communication between Merz and Putin enjoys the greatest support among the backers of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union bloc at 64%, and the least among the supporters of the Left Party at 47%.

The survey was conducted from February 6 to 9 and involved 2,042 respondents.