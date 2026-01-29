More than 20,000 IT-related crimes solved in Moscow in 2025

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. More than 20,000 cybercrimes were solved in Moscow last year, with 8,587 individuals identified as having committed them, the Moscow Main Directorate of the Interior Ministry said following a meeting reviewing the city police’s performance in 2025.

"More than 20,000 IT-related crimes were solved last year, and 8,587 individuals who committed them were identified," the press service said. Moscow police chief Oleg Baranov noted in his address that combating crimes committed using information and communication technologies remains a priority for the capital’s police.

Spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk said earlier that the number of IT-related crimes in Russia last year fell by nearly 12% compared with the previous year. "As a result, in 2025, the number of crimes committed using information and telecommunications technologies was 11.8% lower than in 2024, including serious and especially serious offenses, which declined by 4.6%," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Volk added that the number of remote thefts decreased by 23.6%, remote fraud by 9%, and crimes in the field of computer information by 42.2%. The number of criminal offenses committed by citizens while under the influence of alcohol fell by 19.2%, and by repeat offenders by 12.9%.