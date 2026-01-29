Number of IT-related crimes in Russia down nearly 12% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The number of IT-related crimes in Russia last year fell by nearly 12% compared with the previous year, spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk said.

"As a result, in 2025, the number of crimes committed using information and telecommunications technologies was 11.8% lower than in 2024, including serious and especially serious offenses, which declined by 4.6%," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Volk added that the number of remote thefts decreased by 23.6%, remote fraud by 9%, and crimes in the field of computer information by 42.2%.

The ministry’s representative also said that overall, the total number of crimes registered in Russia last year fell by 7.3%. The number of registered robberies declined by 11.2%, muggings by 18.3%, thefts by 9.3%, including apartment burglaries by 27.1%, car thefts by 23.7%, vehicle hijackings by 11.6%, and all types of fraud by 7.6%. In streets, squares, parks, and public gardens, 15.1% fewer crimes were recorded than a year earlier. Street robberies fell by 22%, muggings by 32.2%, and thefts by 20.5%. The number of crimes recorded by interior bodies in the transport sector declined by 2.3%.

The number of criminal offenses committed by citizens while under the influence of alcohol fell by 19.2%, and by repeat offenders by 12.9%.

Police last year seized 27.5 tons of drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues, as well as potent substances. "The number of traffic accidents involving casualties decreased by 3.1%, the number of people killed in them by 3.3%, and the number of those injured by 3.6%. At the same time, road accidents involving intoxicated drivers fell by 6.1%, fatalities in such accidents dropped by 10.8%, and injuries - by 6.3%," Volk said.