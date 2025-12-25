Pope preaches peace in Christmas speech, calls for dialogue in Ukraine conflict

VATICAN CITY, December 25. /TASS/. Pope Leo XIV hopes for the establishment of a direct and sincere dialogue between Russia and Ukraine toward a peace deal, he said in his traditional Christmas address to the faithful in St. Peter's Square.

"We pray for the Ukrainian people: may the armed confrontation end, and may the parties involved, with the support of the international community, find the courage to engage in a sincere, direct and respectful dialogue," the pontiff said in an address to Urbi et orbi.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church also appealed to Europe to stay united in the spirit of common Christian roots and history.

"For us, peace is in Jesus Christ. First of all, because he frees us from sin, because he shows us the way to overcome conflicts, all conflicts, both interpersonal and international. Without a heart free from sin, without forgiveness, we cannot be builders of peace," the Pope said.

He wished for the end of all conflicts, in particular in the Holy Land, in Syria, as well as the "forgotten conflicts" in Africa, and the suffering of all the disadvantaged.