MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The level of confidence of Russians in President Vladimir Putin is 78%, with 80% of surveyed citizens stating that he is working well, a poll by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) shows.

The survey was conducted December 5-7 among 1,500 Russians.

"Trust in Vladimir Putin was expressed by 78% of Russians (up 1 percentage point). The majority of citizens (80% - up 2 percentage points) believe he is performing effectively as head of state," the pollster said.

The government’s work has received positive marks from 53% of respondents (up 2 percentage points), while 58% (up 5 percentage points) endorse Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance.

Support for United Russia remains at 41% (no change), the Communist Party at 8% (down 1 percentage point), LDPR at 11% (up 1 percentage point), A Just Russia — For Truth at 3% (down 1 percentage point), and New People at 4% (no change).