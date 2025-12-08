Louvre workers strike to protest museum administration policy

PARIS, December 8. /TASS/. Paris Louvre workers are organizing a strike starting December 15 to protest the administration's management methods and overall governance, amid a series of negative events in recent weeks, Le Monde newspaper reported.

The museum's three largest unions (CFDT, CGT, and SUD) voted to hold a strike on December 15, with the possibility of extension. Their complaints include late daily closings due to staff shortages, technical issues, and the building's general state of disrepair. Additionally, workers face "increasing workload, stricter management methods, and contradictory instructions that prevent them from calmly and effectively serving visitors."

Consequently, the unions intend to "apply strategic pressure" on the museum’s administration throughout the week to achieve changes.

According to Le Monde, the number of consultations with professional psychologists among the workers has risen from 37 in 2022 to 146 in 2024. Furthermore, the museum’s workers express dissatisfaction with the administration’s plans related to the "New Revival of the Louvre" program, which reportedly fails to address the growing need for additional staff.

The last straw that tested the collective’s patience was a major leak in one of the halls of the Louvre's Egyptian Antiquities Library, damaging nearly 400 books, a possibility staff had warned management about for several years.

Meanwhile, Louvre Director Laurence des Cars stands by her approach, calling the "New Revival of the Louvre" project "the only possible solution." On November 27, the Board of Directors decided to allocate €119 million for 2026, most of which will be directed towards the Louvre's Grand Colonnade project. Only €17.5 million will be allocated for building renovation, including less than €2 million for the general security master plan. This particular allocation surprised staff, given that on November 19, Louvre Deputy Director Francis Steinbock assured members of parliament that €13 million would be earmarked for strengthening the site's security starting in 2026.

On October 9, four burglars entered the Louvre using a hydraulic lift. Breaking open display cases in the Apollo Gallery, they stole a total of nine pieces of jewelry, one of which they dropped during their escape. The value of the stolen jewelry is estimated at €88 million, and no traces of the stolen items have yet been recovered. Media reports indicate that the museum administration had been warned since at least 2007 about the vulnerability of this specific gallery where the theft occurred, but no adequate security measures were taken.