MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters Adelia Petrosyan and Alina Gorbacheva have been included in the Ukrainian Mirotvorets database, according to its website.

The reasons for their inclusion in the database are not provided.

Petrosyan, 18, trains in Eteri Tutberidze’s group and is a two-time Russian champion, having claimed victory at the Russian Grand Prix Final three times. In September, she won a qualifying tournament in Beijing, securing a spot for the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy.

Gorbacheva, 18, is the 2024 Russian Championships bronze medalist and has also won medals at various Russian Grand Prix events.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons.