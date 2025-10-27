Four suspects in attack on footballer and businessman in St. Petersburg plead guilty

ST. PETERSBURG, October 27. /TASS/. Four suspects in the attack on a footballer and abduction of a businessman in St. Petersburg have pleaded guilty on all counts, the press service of St. Petersburg courts said.

"They were detained on October 26 and charged on the same day. They pleaded guilty on all counts," the press service said in a statement.

A TASS correspondent reported that the suspects have already been taken to the Oktyabrsky Distrit Court, which will choose a pretrial restraint measure for them. Investigators have requested the judge to place them in custory.

The suspects were identified as Stepan Miroshin, Samir Pavlov, Rustam Khudaikulov and Vladimir Yakovlev. According to case files, Miroshin did not participate in the crimes directly, he only gave instructions to other suspects.

Meanwhile, the Russian Interior Ministry's official spokeswoman, Irina Volk, published a video of the detained individuals.

"I have never seen [the mastermind of the crime] in my life. The only thing I know is that he is not from Russia. No one told us where he is from," one of them said.

Another suspect said he was proposed to "make some money" and "fake a detention." The third detainee said they received all the instructions by phone.

Earlier reports said that five people have been detained in connection with the attack on Andrey Mostovoy, a left-winger for Zenit St. Petersburg, and the abduction of developer Sergey Selegen, the founder of a legal entity behind Fizika Development. An investigation has been launched on charges of abduction, attempted abduction and robbery. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, the suspected organizer is a second-year student from a St. Petersburg university.