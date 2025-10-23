Putin to attend meeting of Russian Geographical Society

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the 17th congress of the Russian Geographical Society (RGO) on Thursday, the Kremlin announced.

At the meeting, the RGO will review its work over the past five years and set out paths for development until 2030. Also, RGO members will outline priorities for the next decade.

This year marks the organization’s 180th anniversary. The RGO has more than 29,700 members in Russia and abroad, with its regional branches spanning over all of Russia's 89 constituent members.

In a video address on the occasion, the Russian head of state highlighted the organization’s contribution to "the development and strengthening of the Russian state, its research and military triumphs as well as efforts to boost the nation’s prosperity.".