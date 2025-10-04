DONETSK, October 4. /TASS/. All types of microsurgical procedures have been successfully integrated into military ophthalmology efforts within the special military operation zone, with the primary goal of preserving the eyesight of wounded soldiers. Yevgeny Kryukov, head of the Kirov Military Medical Academy, shared this update during a working visit to a DPR hospital where the academy's specialized medical unit is operating.

"All ophthalmological microsurgical techniques have been employed," Kryukov explained. "This was especially urgent at the outset of the operation. A soldier who appears stable and not critically ill can still lose sight in both eyes, which could be life-altering. Today, the Russian Armed Forces regard eye injuries as extremely serious, and such patients must receive prompt, specialized ophthalmological care," he emphasized in response to a question from TASS.

Kryukov also noted that the academy has contributed to the implementation of comprehensive trauma and neurosurgical procedures.

Aleksey Kulikov, chief ophthalmologist of the Russian Ministry of Defense and head of the ophthalmology department at the Military Medical Academy, told TASS that in certain regions, over 20% of wounded individuals sustain eye injuries.

"One in five injured soldiers requires ophthalmological intervention, and unfortunately, a significant portion of these cases involve severe visual impairment that demands both specialized and advanced high-tech medical treatment," Kulikov concluded.