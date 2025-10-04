Systematic approach is main achievement in treating wounded — chief traumatologist

DONETSK, October 4. /TASS/. Systematic approach and strict adherence to the algorithm of evacuating the wounded are the main achievements of medical personnel involved in treating soldiers during the special military operation, Vladimir Khominets, the Chief Traumatologist of the Russian Ministry of Defense and Head of the Department and Clinic of Military Traumatology and Orthopedics at the Kirov Military Medical Academy, has told TASS.

"I think that systematic approach, first and foremost, implies understanding what [medics] should do at different stages, how to perform surgical treatment of gunshot and musculoskeletal wounds, stabilize gunshot fractures, and send patients to where there are specialists who can provide highly qualified care," Khominets said when asked about the main achievements of military medicine during the special operation.

He noted the assistance of civilian medical institutions in rescuing military servicemen.

"This also should be appreciated. They are relieving the military hospitals and treating our wounded," Khominets said.

He arrived in the DPR as part of a group of specialists from the Russian Ministry of Defense, including the head of the Military Medical Academy, Yevgeny Kryukov; the chief ophthalmologist of the Ministry of Defense, Alexey Kulikov; the chief neurosurgeon, Dmitry Svistov; and the chief neurologist, Igor Litvinenko.

They visited the academy's special forces medical detachment, which has been operating in the DPR since June, and performed a number of surgeries. Kryukov presented medics with state awards.