Vietnam’s Duc Phuc wins Intervision 2025 song contest

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc has won the Intervision 2025 song contest, TASS correspondent reported. Based on the results of the professional jury vote, the performer scored 422 points.

"Congratulations, Vietnam! On behalf of our entire country and the whole world, we congratulate you on this victory. You have captivated us with your performance and your talent. Thank you!" the host said from the stage.

Second place went to The Nomad Trio from Kyrgyzstan, who scored 373 points. In third place was Qatar, represented by Dana al Meer, who received 369 points.

After the announcement of the winners, all the Intervision participants sang the song "A Million Voices" by Russian singer Polina Gagarina.