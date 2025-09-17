Global experts call on BRICS countries to create sovereign AI systems

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Experts from the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) taking part in the BRICS Urban Future Forum outlined the need for the BRICS countries to create their own sovereign AI systems, GFCN said in a statement obtained by TASS on Wednesday.

During his speech at the forum, geopolitical analyst and President of the "1717 Institute," Emmanuel Leroy from France, pointed out to the importance of creating sovereign AI systems that would not only help preserve jobs and strengthen information security at the state level, but also take into account the cultural values of each individual nation in their training and subsequent work.

"AI is not neutral, especially in fact-checking. Its dangers necessitate sovereign AI for a controlled future. The BRICS world and all states wishing to join it must create their own sovereign AI," Leroy said.

The GFCN expert from France also said that sovereign AI would be able to protect sensitive data from leaks to foreign servers, which is especially important for domestic and social stability.

A PhD in international law, GFCN expert from Portugal Alexandre Guerreiro said during the forum that artificial intelligence is still incapable of the level of thinking that a person has, and competent journalists should use this to take their work to a new level.

"Journalism and fact-checking must keep being critical and start from a question to find an answer. It is the ability to ask questions that AI is incapable of without humans," Guerreiro stated.

The GFCN statement added that during the session "Lab-grown. A New Era of Media Production" journalists and fact-checkers discussed trends and threats of change in the global media landscape associated with the introduction of generative AI and its impact on how audiences perceive news.

